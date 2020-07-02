Deputies: Man in custody for breaking into post office

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been placed in custody for allegedly breaking into a post office in Breeden.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Sparks is in custody for breaking into the Breeden Post Office.

Court records from Mingo County allege that Sparks, who’s 55 and from Verdunville, broke into the Breeden Post Office on Thursday. He allegedly attempted to take several items and destroyed phones and phone lines and defaced several other items worth more than $2,500.

Sparks faces one count of breaking and entering and one count of felony destruction of property. His bond was set at $30,000 cash.

