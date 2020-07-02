Employee at Kroger tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kroger employee who worked at a location in Huntington has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager, an associate at the Kroger Store located at 19 7th West Avenue is receiving medical care and recovering at home.

Kroger released a statement saying, “We are saddened by this news and wishing them the best as they get well. We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and customers. Since learning about the positive diagnosis, an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC. “

Officials say Kroger is taking other measures to protect workers and customers such as limiting the capacity in stores and taking temperatures of associates. Stores have also installed partitions at registers and counters and added educational floor decals to promote social distancing.

