Golf cart safety under scrutiny after accident

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the blink of an eye, your life can be at risk.

“The golf cart slowed down to turn left on the Township Road 1160 when the sedan came behind it and struck it in the rear,” said Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper David Bayless.

According to the OSHP, two teenagers were driving a golf cart through Rome Township when the cart was hit by an impaired driver.

According to the crash traffic report, in addition to being under the driving age, the teens did not have any headlights, taillights, or turn signals on at the time of the crash.

In addition, the golf cart legally should not have been on the road in the first place.

“There’s no ordinance in place for Rome Township for golf carts to be allowed on the roadway,” Bayless said.

According to Ohio law, municipalities must have an ordinance approved by their local authority that allows for golf carts to be driven through that specific town. An inspection of the golf cart’s headlights, taillights, brakes, and other functions must follow.

“Take, for example, South Point. They have a local ordinance in place that allows for golf carts to be on the road,” Bayless said.

South Point resident Aimee Harrah says although she feels safe as she watches her kids pull out of the driveway, she always has a little hesitation in the back of her mind.

“We always worry. We worry every time they take off in a vehicle, bicycle, walking, golf cart. You know, you always worry,” Harrah said.

As she looks at the pictures of the Rome Township crash, she worries as a parent.

"It's not a car. It's not meant to be out at night."

Officials are not discouraging the use of golf carts for municipalities that have the ordinance in place, but rather encouraging the awareness to follow safety regulations, so incidents like the Rome Township crash do not happen again.

“You’re subject to drive with all the same traffic laws as if you were in a car. So, just because you’re in a golf cart doesn’t mean you can go through the stop sign. Doesn’t mean you can drive on the wrong side of the roadway or on the sidewalk,” Bayless said.

