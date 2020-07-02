Gov. Jim Justice considering mandatory mask order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Face coverings could soon be required inside buildings in West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice announced during his COVID-19 press briefing Friday, July 2 that he is considering making masks mandatory in buildings.

Justice said he and health experts are looking at the statistics, and residents should expect to hear more on the decision during a press briefing at the beginning of next week.

