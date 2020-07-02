Advertisement

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove’s water system

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deteriorating, aging infrastructure has led to recurring problems with water service in many communities in our area.

Customers in Coal Grove are hoping an upcoming project will mean their ongoing problems will finally be fixed.

Coal Grove resident Nancy Bishop says too often, turning on her faucets is the equivalent of turning on a headache.

“You can’t let your kids bathe in this,” she said. “You can’t drink it. There’s discoloration, it’s brown. It has a bad odor to it at times.”

"A lot of times it's rusty looking," Coal Grove resident Dale Morris said.

Mayor Gary Sherman says water lines installed in the 1920s, 30s and 40s have run their course, and doing nothing would mean it would just be a matter of time until the whole system failed, and the village would be without water.

Thanks to two grants secured last week from the ARC and CDBG worth $1 million, in addition to a 50/50 FEMA grant secured by the previous administration, work on a massive project of replacing lines, hydrants and water meters in the village could begin late this summer or in the fall.

FEMA is giving $2 million to the village, with Coal Grove taxpayers matching that with another $2 million over 30 years, paying with a 12 percent increase in their water fee.

Neighbors can hardly imagine the relief of not having to worry about their water any more.

"I'm feeling optimistic it'll help," Bishop said. "We'll see how long it takes to get it done. Hopefully it'll all work."

The mayor says the project is expected to take between a year and a year and a half. He says during that time, just about every street in Coal Gove will be dug up, making an absolute mess, but he says it'll be well worth it in the end when the water issues are behind them.

He says the next step will be hiring a contractor.

Sherman says they’ve also received a $5 million grant to rebuild their 75-year-old water plant.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

First Look At Four

Fundraiser for Veterans to be held in Gallipolis

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Disantis with Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis talks about their event with “Wild Bill Neff” for a fundraiser for veterans.

First Look At Four

Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Zach Davis and Toni Walls give an update on the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind.

Video

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind updates

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Update

Video

Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Local

Gov. Jim Justice agrees to debate opponent

Updated: 1 hour ago
A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.

Local

Crash shuts down exit ramp off I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 64 is shut down due to a two car crash.

Video

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove's water system

Updated: 11 hours ago
Customers in Coal Grove, Ohio, are hoping an upcoming project will mean their ongoing problems will finally be fixed.

Video

Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than 560 people turned up Wednesday night for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County.