Healthy at school coloring contest for Ky. students

Students all across Kentucky can take part in a fun way to stay healthy come this fall.

The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, KEDC, is hosting a ‘Healthy at School Coloring Contest.' Students all across the commonwealth are eligible to participate in coloring their own face mask. There will be winners for grades K-2, 305, 6-8, and 9-12. Students have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, contact Carla Kersey at 606-620-8253 or carla.kersey@kedc.org.

