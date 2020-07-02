Advertisement

Heatwave builds through holiday weekend

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The saying “hot as a firecracker” has dual meanings as we head into the Independence Day weekend. Sure, the legal pyrotechnics are tempting to use (always more fun for the pros to light the sky up at your favorite park). But in the case of Mother Nature, the phrase “heatwave” defines her intent for our pool parties, picnics and parades planned this July 4th holiday ahead.

Keeping in mind social distancing during the pandemic, no reason for you to not enjoy a parade (Ripley high noon on Saturday), a pool party (be nice to your next door neighbor who owns the pool) and a family picnic (where your hungry friends are welcome as long as they adhere to the 6′ circle recommendation).

Daily highs will range near 90 at airports (where nobody lives) to as high as 95 downtown. In fact as I left Logan on Wednesday evening after my 6 p.m. Freedomfest report, the Logan Bank thermometer read a sultry 93 degrees (and yes it felt all of 93).

Chances of any cooling thundershowers seem a long shot at best (perhaps the high country by Sunday afternoon), so plan on watering your plants at least every other day. And with the hot, scorched sun comes the daily rise in temperature expected through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

First Look At Four

Fundraiser for Veterans to be held in Gallipolis

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Disantis with Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis talks about their event with “Wild Bill Neff” for a fundraiser for veterans.

First Look At Four

Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Zach Davis and Toni Walls give an update on the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind.

Video

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind updates

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Update

Video

Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Local

Gov. Jim Justice agrees to debate opponent

Updated: 1 hour ago
A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.

Local

Crash shuts down exit ramp off I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 64 is shut down due to a two car crash.

News

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove’s water system

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Mayor Gary Sherman says water lines installed in the 1920s, 30s and 40s have run their course, and doing nothing would mean it would just be a matter of time until the whole system failed, and the village would be without water.

Video

Grants to pay for overhaul on Coal Grove's water system

Updated: 11 hours ago
Customers in Coal Grove, Ohio, are hoping an upcoming project will mean their ongoing problems will finally be fixed.

Video

Hundreds line up for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than 560 people turned up Wednesday night for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County.