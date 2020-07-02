Heatwave builds through holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The saying “hot as a firecracker” has dual meanings as we head into the Independence Day weekend. Sure, the legal pyrotechnics are tempting to use (always more fun for the pros to light the sky up at your favorite park). But in the case of Mother Nature, the phrase “heatwave” defines her intent for our pool parties, picnics and parades planned this July 4th holiday ahead.

Keeping in mind social distancing during the pandemic, no reason for you to not enjoy a parade (Ripley high noon on Saturday), a pool party (be nice to your next door neighbor who owns the pool) and a family picnic (where your hungry friends are welcome as long as they adhere to the 6′ circle recommendation).

Daily highs will range near 90 at airports (where nobody lives) to as high as 95 downtown. In fact as I left Logan on Wednesday evening after my 6 p.m. Freedomfest report, the Logan Bank thermometer read a sultry 93 degrees (and yes it felt all of 93).

Chances of any cooling thundershowers seem a long shot at best (perhaps the high country by Sunday afternoon), so plan on watering your plants at least every other day. And with the hot, scorched sun comes the daily rise in temperature expected through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.