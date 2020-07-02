Holiday weekend causes spike in travel during the pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Fourth of July people might have to find other ways to celebrate to ensure social distancing. However, officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority say the weekend, like previous years, will cause an uptick in travel.

“We’re going to be busy, (there) could be up to 2,000 cars an hour during peak travel times,” said Greg Barr, general manager of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Barr says the traffic increase will begin Thursday afternoon during what officials call “peak hours”.

They also say the heavy traffic will continue into this weekend and next weekend as travelers return form their destinations.

As officials predicted, traffic started to pick up as the day went on. This left some drivers frustrated with the building traffic.

“A lot of pedestrians in civilian cars, they don’t know how to drive up here for real,” said Shaheem Redd, a truck driver.

But heavy traffic isn’t the only bump in the road drivers will face. With the pandemic still going on, travelers will have to be cautious. One driver says he is doing everything he possibly can to stay protected.

“We wipe our tables down, we wash our hands whenever possible. If we’re going into a busy store or something, we’ll put our mask on,” said David Knight, a traveler on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Barr says employees at rest stops will be doing extra cleaning and practicing social distancing.

“All of our employees will be wearing masks, we have plexiglass protectors put up between the patron and the employee,” Barr said. “We’re going to limit the number of people in the shops at one time.”

Officials say they want everyone to practice social distancing, in addition to wearing masks while inside rest areas and staying safe on the road.

