Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR

West Virginia governor agrees to debate Salango in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections. The announcement from the Republican incumbent's campaign comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections. At the time, he called a Republican debate a “waste of time.” A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October. Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.

EDUCATION-D'ANTONI RETIREMENT

Kathy D'Antoni retiring from WVa Department of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni is retiring. The department announced her retirement Wednesday. D’Antoni spent her entire career serving students, including a decade in leadership roles with the department. She was a three-time finalist for the job of state schools superintendent, most recently when interim superintendent Clayton Burch was chosen for the permanent position last month. D’Antoni was the department’s career and technical education officer. She also was a former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education. D'Antoni is the sister of Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina on Wednesday said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result. The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week. Messina said the positive staffer is in good condition.

HOSPITAL-FAIRMONT

Shuttered West Virginia hospital reopens as temporary ER

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner. News outlets report WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer.

FAKED DEATH-SENTENCING

West Virginia woman sentenced after faking death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who faked her own death to get out of a fraud charge has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Tuesday said 43-year-old Julie M. Wheeler was sentenced for defrauding a federal health care program and now faces local charges for reporting a false emergency. Authorities said Wheeler pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in February but before she could be sentenced, she and her family staged her fall from the Grandview State Park overlook. Eventually, state police found Wheeler at her home in Beckley, hiding in a closet. It's unclear if she has hired a lawyer for the local charges.

AP-US-2020-CENSUS

Census door knockers starting in 6 states later this month

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks. The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it will be part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history. Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census will start getting visits from census takers in areas around Beckley, West Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma. The census takers will start heading out to homes in the rest of the U.S. later in the month and in August.