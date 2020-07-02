Local man receives National Heritage Fellowship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As part of the National Endowment for the Arts work to support and celebrate our Nation’s rich traditional arts heritage, the agency announced the 2020 recipients of it’s National Heritage Fellowships.

John Morris, from Ivydale, West Virginia is a 2020 recipient. He is an old time fiddler and a banjo player.

These lifetime honor awards of $25,000 are given in recognition of both artistic excellence and efforts to sustain cultural traditions for future generations.

