Advertisement

Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy

NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.
NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.(Source: SPECTRUM NEWS 14/CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The operator of 1,200 Pizza Huts and nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants is filing for bankruptcy.

NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.

The group has been struggling with pandemic-related shut-downs, rising labor and food costs, and massive debt of nearly $1 billion.

NPC says it employs nearly 40,000 people in 27 states. The company’s restaurants will continue to operate while it navigates the bankruptcy process, and it expects to be able to continue to pay and provide customary benefits to its employees.

“As we go through this process, that focus on providing outstanding and safe service to guests in our Wendy’s and Pizza Hut restaurants will not change. Our restaurants remain open on normal schedules, and we are maintaining the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and hygiene,” said Carl Hauch, CEO & president of NPC’s Wendy’s division.

NPC is just one of several U.S. companies to file for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. 24-Hour Fitness, Neiman Marcus and J Crew all have filed in the past two months.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

First Look At Four

Fundraiser for Veterans to be held in Gallipolis

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Amy Disantis with Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis talks about their event with “Wild Bill Neff” for a fundraiser for veterans.

First Look At Four

Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Zach Davis and Toni Walls give an update on the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.

Latest News

Video

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind updates

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Update

Video

Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Fundraiser for Veterans in Gallipolis

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.