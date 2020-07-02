New Richwood mayor sworn in after former mayor indicted on felony charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Richwood has officially turned to a new chapter as Mayor Gary Johnson was sworn in Thursday afternoon outside City Hall.

Johnson formerly served as a circuit judge for Nicholas County for 24 years and was also a Supreme Court administrator for a number of years. He said most recently, he retired from the Department of Corrections.

Johnson’s term comes after former Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen was indicted on felony charges. According to the indictment, Drennen worked as a recorder for the city of Richwood where she paid herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team called the Incident Command Team. Drennen is accused of claiming extra money for herself a month before the team was formed, as well as months after the team was disbanded, according to the indictment.

But the people of Richwood said they are looking at Mayor Johnson as a fresh start.

“I feel like Richwood has picked themselves up. They’re trying to get back on their feet, and this administration will be the one that takes us over the goal line,” said Bernard Lindsey, who has lived in the town of Richwood for more than 40 years.

Johnson said his goal is to focus on tourism around the area such as the Cranberry Glades and Cranberry River, to ensure the town’s budget is in line to pay for the “government that we need.”

“It’s just a pleasure to have the confidence of my fellow citizens so that we can move forward and make this a wonderful place to live.”

