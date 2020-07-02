Ohio governor releases guidelines for schools to follow when developing reopening plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled guidelines Thursday for the return to school including a mask requirement for all school staff and a strong mask recommendation for students’ third grade and up.

Gov. Dewine says just like in the business sector, school staff will be required to wear face coverings to reduce the spread of the virus, unless it is unsafe or when doing so could significantly interfere with the learning process.

“When face coverings aren’t practical, face shields may be considered,” Gov. DeWine said. “For example, wearing a face mask could make communication more difficult when teachers are interacting with students with disabilities or students who are learning a foreign language.”

As for students, each school must establish a face mask policy. In doing so, Gov. DeWine says leaders should consider all the available science.

In all, Gov. DeWine asked schools to implement five guidelines when developing their reopening plans:

Vigilantly assess for symptoms Wash and sanitize hands to prevent the spread Thoroughly clean and sanitize school environment to limit spread on shared surfaces Practice social distancing Implement a face covering policy

Specific details about each guideline will be available soon in this comprehensive document at https://t.co/2ypiUDUncB. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/pWx3Urviz4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 2, 2020

“Remember, we wear masks to protect each other, often because people are sick, but show no symptoms. Masks can be especially useful and are strongly recommended at any grade level during periods of increased risk and when physical distancing is difficult,” said Gov. DeWine.

To assist schools in their efforts to implement the five key guidelines, the Ohio Department of Education has created “The Reset and Restart Education Planning Guide for Ohio Schools and Districts.”

Gov. DeWine said Thursday while teachers and students did ‘outstanding with distance learning’ the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends students be physically present in school as much as possible.

Gov. DeWine says more specific details about each guideline will be available soon in a comprehensive document here.

Federal CARES Act dollars will also be made available to school districts to help with unforeseen expenses they will face, according to Gov. Dewine.

