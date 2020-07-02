Putnam County Homecoming postponed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 91st Annual Putnam County Homecoming has been postponed until next year.

According to the Putnam County Homecoming Committee, the board voted to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says they felt the risk of an outbreak would be too high with the gathering of so many Putnam Countians.

Officials say the last time it was cancelled was during World War II.

