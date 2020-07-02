South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena to reopen during holiday weekend

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A site for some recreational fun will reopen this weekend in South Charleston.

Thursday officials announced that the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will open its doors on Saturday, July 4 with PPE recommended and mandatory temperature checks and symptom screenings.

The following guidelines have been released for the facility:

All guests must go through a temperature check and symptom screening before entering the facility

Anyone experiencing a temperature of at least 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility

PPE is recommended.

No more than 20 guests are permitted in the lobby at a time

No more than 35 guests are permitted in the bleacher area at a time

No more than 25 skaters are allowed per a public session

The ice will be cleared of all skaters each hour to let the next 25 skaters join

There will be an official enter and exit for getting off and on the ice

A mask is recommended when not skating or riding a bumper car

No parties or groups

If possible, only credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment

Customers must follow social distancing guidelines

Concession will be open but with limited supplies to be offered

Bumper cars will be cleaned after every ride

Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone, but you can call to see what time slots are available

The ice arena will offer free admission on Saturday, July 4 for skating and ice bumper cars.

