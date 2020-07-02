Advertisement

South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena to reopen during holiday weekend

The ice arena will offer free admission on Saturday, July 4 for skating and ice bumper cars.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A site for some recreational fun will reopen this weekend in South Charleston.

Thursday officials announced that the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will open its doors on Saturday, July 4 with PPE recommended and mandatory temperature checks and symptom screenings.

The following guidelines have been released for the facility:

  • All guests must go through a temperature check and symptom screening before entering the facility
  • Anyone experiencing a temperature of at least 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility
  • PPE is recommended.
  • No more than 20 guests are permitted in the lobby at a time
  • No more than 35 guests are permitted in the bleacher area at a time
  • No more than 25 skaters are allowed per a public session
  • The ice will be cleared of all skaters each hour to let the next 25 skaters join
  • There will be an official enter and exit for getting off and on the ice
  • A mask is recommended when not skating or riding a bumper car
  • No parties or groups
  • If possible, only credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment
  • Customers must follow social distancing guidelines
  • Concession will be open but with limited supplies to be offered
  • Bumper cars will be cleaned after every ride
  • Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone, but you can call to see what time slots are available

