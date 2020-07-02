South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena to reopen during holiday weekend
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A site for some recreational fun will reopen this weekend in South Charleston.
Thursday officials announced that the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will open its doors on Saturday, July 4 with PPE recommended and mandatory temperature checks and symptom screenings.
The following guidelines have been released for the facility:
- All guests must go through a temperature check and symptom screening before entering the facility
- Anyone experiencing a temperature of at least 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility
- PPE is recommended.
- No more than 20 guests are permitted in the lobby at a time
- No more than 35 guests are permitted in the bleacher area at a time
- No more than 25 skaters are allowed per a public session
- The ice will be cleared of all skaters each hour to let the next 25 skaters join
- There will be an official enter and exit for getting off and on the ice
- A mask is recommended when not skating or riding a bumper car
- No parties or groups
- If possible, only credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment
- Customers must follow social distancing guidelines
- Concession will be open but with limited supplies to be offered
- Bumper cars will be cleaned after every ride
- Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone, but you can call to see what time slots are available
The ice arena will offer free admission on Saturday, July 4 for skating and ice bumper cars.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.