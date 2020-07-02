South Charleston pool to reopen Friday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in South Charleston will have the opportunity to make a splash for the 4th of July weekend.

Little Creek Pool announced Thursday it will reopen on Friday, July 3 with an occupancy limit of 80 at a first come, first served basis.

The pool will be open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following guidelines were released along with the reopening announcement:

Guests will go through a temperature check/symptom screening before entering the facility

Anyone experiencing a temperature of at least 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility

PPE is recommended when not in the water

No parties or groups will be permitted during operation hours

After hour parties will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a capacity limit of 30

The restroom area will be limited to five at a time. Showers will be limited to one at a time

No toys will permitted at this time

No air-filled swimming aids (water wings, rings, floatation devices) USGC vests, puddle jumpers and infant flotation devices only

All chairs will be spread out six feet apart and guests will not be allowed to be moved for any reason. Sanitized/not sanitized signs will be placed on all chairs. The green side indicates the chair is sanitized and ready for use. The red side indicates the chair needs to be sanitized. Guests will be asked to turn their chair sign to the red side after use so staff knows to sanitize that chair.

The baby pool will be roped off into four sections. One family will be allowed per section.

You must be at least 16 years of age to enter the facility without a guardian.

