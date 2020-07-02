Advertisement

South Charleston pool to reopen Friday

Little Creek Pool will be open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Little Creek Pool will be open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in South Charleston will have the opportunity to make a splash for the 4th of July weekend.

Little Creek Pool announced Thursday it will reopen on Friday, July 3 with an occupancy limit of 80 at a first come, first served basis.

The pool will be open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following guidelines were released along with the reopening announcement:

  • Guests will go through a temperature check/symptom screening before entering the facility
  • Anyone experiencing a temperature of at least 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility
  • PPE is recommended when not in the water
  • No parties or groups will be permitted during operation hours
  • After hour parties will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a capacity limit of 30
  • The restroom area will be limited to five at a time. Showers will be limited to one at a time
  • No toys will permitted at this time
  • No air-filled swimming aids (water wings, rings, floatation devices) USGC vests, puddle jumpers and infant flotation devices only
  • All chairs will be spread out six feet apart and guests will not be allowed to be moved for any reason. Sanitized/not sanitized signs will be placed on all chairs. The green side indicates the chair is sanitized and ready for use. The red side indicates the chair needs to be sanitized. Guests will be asked to turn their chair sign to the red side after use so staff knows to sanitize that chair.
  • The baby pool will be roped off into four sections. One family will be allowed per section.
  • You must be at least 16 years of age to enter the facility without a guardian.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Senator seeks help for smallest businesses

Updated: moments ago
Senator Glenn Jefferies (D- Putnam) wrote a letter to the Governor asking for him to consider giving small businesses with one to four employees an opportunist to apply for the money.

Local

COVID-19| 93 total deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there has been 3,077 cases of the coronavirus and 93 deaths.

Local

Man arrested on assault charges after chase

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky is facing charges after hitting an officer and attempting to escape, the Lawrence County Constable Association said Friday.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

Video

New Richwood mayor sworn in after former mayor indicted on felony charges

Updated: 11 hours ago
The town of Richwood, West Virginia, has officially turned to a new chapter as Mayor Gary Johnson was sworn in Thursday afternoon outside City Hall.

Video

Ohio governor releases guidelines for schools to follow when developing reopening plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled guidelines Thursday for the return to school including a mask requirement for all school staff and a strong mask recommendation for students' third grade and up.

News

South Point receives grant to expand handicap accessibility

Updated: 11 hours ago
Following the installment of a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round in the South Point playground, Mayor Jeff Gaskin knows how important it is to have the village be ADA compliant. With a $200,000 grant from the Columbus capitol budget, construction plans are on the horizon for the community center.

News

Hot as a firecracker weekend ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Tony says pandemic or not, the history for weather on Independence Day has been a hot and scorched affair, and this year aims to enforce that notion comprehensively.

News

’Significant’ spike in COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Since June 25, there have been 30 positive cases.

News

Summerfest cancelled in South Charleston due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The event was originally scheduled Aug. 12-15.