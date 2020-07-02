Two vehicle crash causes lane closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two vehicle crash has caused lane closures in Charleston Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened near the Kanawha Mall entrance on MacCorkle Avenue SE.

There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SE will be shut down while the wreckage is cleared.

