West Virginia Freedom Festival adjusts to COVID restrictions

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fairs, festivals and carnivals were allowed to resume Wednesday in West Virginia under strict safety guidelines from Gov. Jim Justice.

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of COVID-19, but the West Virginia Freedom Festival in Logan wanted to carry on its 20-year tradition as soon as possible. The event opened Wednesday evening to large crowds.

“We did cut back on our booth vendors a lot,” Mayor Serafino Nolletti said about changes that have been made to practice social distancing. “Usually we will have 35 to 40, and this year we probably cut it in half.”

Nolletti said the city of Logan is working with the Logan County Health Department to ensure all state guidelines are followed. Masks are not required, but the mayor said they are highly recommended. The city has 1,000 masks that are being given out for free along with gloves and hand sanitizer at entrance points.

“Practice the guidelines, wear a mask if you feel like you would like to wear a mask,” Nolletti said. “Don’t come if you don’t feel good, practice what they know and what has been preached over the past three or four months.”

Nolletti said organizers were determined to still hold the festival, even on short notice, and never considered canceling the event. It will conclude Saturday evening with fireworks and an appearance by Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams.

In order to ensure COVID-19 is not spread through the community at the event, vendors are having to implement specific safety practices. All rides, games and food vendors have hand sanitizer and clean surfaces every hour or after each customer. The entire area will also undergo a deep cleaning at the beginning of each day.

“I have spent tens of thousands of dollars to put all of this together, to put all of these people through training, and all of my people have been quarantined at our winter quarters in Buckhannon for three weeks,” Gambill Amusements owner Shane Turner said. “I am doing everything I can possibly think of to possibly do.”

Not all rides are easily cleaned, like Greg Holden’s 26-foot tall rock wall. Instead of using sanitizer on the wall between each use, he is having customers use hand sanitizer before they are allowed to climb. Capacity of the wall that normally has three climbers at once is also now limited to one person at a time to practice social distancing.

“I don’t think you will see the crowd like it used to,” Holden said. “I still think this is going to be a pretty large crowd, this is a pretty big event, and if we get 70 percent it is still going to be a pretty good event.”

He is excited for any business that comes this weekend after being stuck at home for months and having multiple events canceled due to the COVID shutdown.

“I do a lot of the schools and churches and things like that,” Holden said “It’s been a struggle all year to keep afloat, but we will make it somehow, someway.”

The Freedom Festival continues through Saturday in Logan. Anyone who does not want to attend due to COVID concerns will still be able to watch the Independence Day fireworks from a distance.

