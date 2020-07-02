Crash sends driver to hospital

UPDATE 7/2/20 @ 9:15 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital.

It happened westbound on Interstate 64 just pasted the Oakwood exit ramp.

Charleston Police say the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

The interstate was shut down while crews cleaned up the crash.

CPD say charges are pending on the driver.

The crash is under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/1/20 @ 8:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 in Charleston are shut down Wednesday evening after a single vehicle crash, according to crews on scene.

The lanes are closed near the Oakwood exit.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, but their condition is unknown.

There is no word on how long the lanes will be shut down.

