38 Positive COVID-19 Tests From MLB

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%. MLB and the players’ association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23. The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the 3,185 samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah

