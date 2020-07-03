Advertisement

City of Ashland offers utility bill help to residents(AP)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
ASHLAND, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - The city of Ashland is offering to help residents who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic with its Utility Assistance Program.

The program will provide certain Ashland residents with a one-time payment of up to $150 to go toward water, sewer, garbage, natural gas or electric bills.

According to the city, participants must be 62 and older, domestic violence victims, part of the city’s homeless population in the TBRA program, a person with AIDS, or severely disabled as defined by the Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Utility bills must have service dates after April 1, 2020.

To apply, participants must submit a fully completed application, a picture ID and proof of eligibility for the category they apply under.

Applications can be submitted by mail to: City of Ashland: CED, PO Box 1839, Ashland, KY 41105

They may also be dropped off at:

Silver utility drop box on Veteran’s Way Alley, next to City Building

Hillcrest Bruce Mission: 1819 Eloise Street, Ashland

Ashland Senior Center: 324 15th street, Ashland

Residents unable to leave their homes can call 606-385-3317 to make accommodations.

According to the city, residents will be notified if assistance is granted and should allow seven days for processing of payments to utility companies.

The City of Ashland Utility Assistance Program is funded through the Department of Housing & Urban Development Community Development Block Grant with COVID-19 funds.

