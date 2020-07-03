COVID-19| 93 total deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there has been 3,077 cases of the coronavirus and 93 deaths.

The DHHR says as of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 179,995 total confirmed laboratory results.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (444/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (139/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (21/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (66/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (230/5), Kanawha (323/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (61/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (181/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (100/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/15), Putnam (59/1), Raleigh (54/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (102/8), Wyoming (7/0).

