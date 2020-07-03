COVID-19 W.Va. | 3,126 cases, 93 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As of 5 p.m. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 180,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,126 total cases and 93 deaths.

There are 637 active cases at this time.

In Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced there are 342 total cases (334 confirmed cases, 72 active, 250 recovered, 20 associated deaths) and eight probable cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County as of Friday afternoon.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (450/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (143/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (233/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (63/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (193/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/16), Putnam (60/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (103/8), Wyoming (7/0).

