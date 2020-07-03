Crews battling structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a structure fire.

According to dispatch, it’s happening in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are on scene.

According to our crews at the scene, there are four to five trucks on scene.

There’s no word on injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.