Father charged with attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A father is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say he shot his son.

WVSP say James Sincell is charged with attempted murder and malicious assault.

The shooting happened on Mate Creek Road Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found Sincell and his son, who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Sincell told them he shot his son.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and Matewan Police Department also responded.

For more of our coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.