Fire department responds to house fire
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Fire Department responded to a house fire.
It happened on the corner of 9th Avenue and 17th Street.
Four trucks were on scene.
According to the Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader, a person passing by the home noticed smoke coming from underneath the house.
No one was home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
