Fire department responds to house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Fire Department responded to a house fire.

It happened on the corner of 9th Avenue and 17th Street.

Four trucks were on scene.

According to the Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader, a person passing by the home noticed smoke coming from underneath the house.

No one was home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

