Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Chase Koepka gave up a rare chance to play on the PGA Tour by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship out of safety involving the coronavirus. Now the younger brother of Brooks Koepka is being rewarded . The tour is adding Chase Koepka to the field next week for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village. Koepka got into Travelers as a Monday qualifier. He played a practice round with his brother and Graeme McDowell. Their caddies tested positive for the virus. That led Chase Koepka to withdraw to protect the field in case he wound up with the coronavirus.