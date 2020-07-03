Advertisement

Hot as a firecracker weekend ahead

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - America turns 244 years old on Saturday as a July 4th like few others (the pandemic year of 1918 and the World War years come to mind as counterparts) plays out.

But pandemic or not, the history for weather on Independence Day has been a hot and scorched affair, and this year aims to enforce that notion comprehensively.

Since the past two days have registered 90-degree heat in virtually all downtown locations (who cares whether the airports have come in a degree shy of that mark?), a third straight day of arid, semi-scorched air will help earn the distinction of our first heatwave of the season.

After a very wet spring and run up to summer, our climate has turned more arid and hot of late, characteristic of a Mediterranean setting. So hot and sunny days and clear, warm nights are in the forecast right through the holiday weekend. Daily highs of 90-95 and lows in the 60s will be the rule.

As for the prospects for rain, they are virtually nil except in mountainous West Virginia by Sunday evening.

Big events that are a go this weekend start in Ripley where America’s largest small town USA July 4th bash rolls on. Here one of the most quaint and patriotic towns in Appalachia is set to make good on the promise to celebrate its 150th year in style.

Mayor Carolyn Rader told me on Thursday that “it is important to commemorate our heritage with a parade. This year’s parade will be scaled back, but we still have 120 units signed up.” The major told me that social distancing lines have been drawn along the parade route and that the old Heck’s parking lot will feature the nightly entertainment in an old fashioned “drive-in” setting. The Saturday parade starts at Ripley high and winds its way 2 miles down to I-77.

In Hamlin, West Virginia, Main Street has been made ready for another big parade. The town parade starts at 10 a.m. – with again social distancing requested.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

