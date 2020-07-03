Man arrested on assault charges after chase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky is facing charges after hitting an officer and attempting to escape, the Lawrence County Constable Association said Friday.

Tommy Church, of Webbville, faces charges of assault 2nd degree on a police officer, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony fleeing on foot, two counts of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

Church is currently lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

