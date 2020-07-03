MU TBT Alumni Team Gets New Opponent

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Just two days before “Herd That” was to play Team Jimmy V in the TBT, they now have a new team in their sights. The Marshall Alumni squad will now be taking on the Peoria All-Stars Sunday at 2pm because member from the “Jimmy V” team tested positive for COVID-19 and they had to pull out of the tournament.

“Herd That” guard Jon Elmore told WSAZ via Twitter that it doesn’t change their approach to the tournament stating “same approach no matter who we play!”

TBT Founder/CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement “although it’s difficult to release the teams that we have, we’re following our plan to control the spread of the virus within our bubble here in Columbus. We have administered nearly 1,400 tests with just 31 positive cases, only five of which were in Columbus. We continue to have confidence in our health and safety plan to reduce the risk for everyone involved with TBT 2020.

