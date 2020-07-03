Police investigating shooting in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in Dunbar.

Police say the man was shot in the rear. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of 17th Street in Dunbar.

Police have remained on the scene getting statements from people in the area. There’s no word on a suspect or a motive at this time.

