Police: Mailbox blown up with fireworks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a report of a blown-up mailbox.

According to Huntington Police, they received a report of someone putting a firework inside the door of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox at 12th Street and 12th Avenue Friday morning.

Police say it damaged the door and burnt some of the mail, but it didn’t blow it up.

There was also a report on Wednesday about someone putting something similar to a firecracker in a mailbox on Ferguson Road, according to investigators.

There was another report of a mailbox blown up on McCoy road.

No one was hurt.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.