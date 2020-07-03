Prestonsburg carnival goes on despite COVID-19

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Prestonsburg carnival was canceled in 2019 for the first time in decades, and when COVID-19 threatened cancellation again, tradition trumped everything.

“We got flooded out last year. This is normal, fireworks, carnivals, 4th of July, that’s what happens in Prestonsburg,” Mayor Les Stapleton said.

The carnival won't look like years in the past as multiple sanitizing stations and social distancing markers are positioned throughout.

"Usually when you have carnivals you have rides backed up against one another. You can't move. This year we spaced out," Stapleton said. "We have a lot of hand sanitizer. We encourage people to wash your hands before and after you get off a ride."

Guests’ temperatures will be taken at the three entrances across Archer Park, and carnival ride workers will be wearing face masks.

"We strongly urge people to wear a mask. We are not mandating it, but we strongly encourage masks are on their end," Stapleton said.

The Ferris wheel has traveled to several NASCAR races across the country. Ride operators are implementing safety precautions

“Once they exit, we spray down the seat, and try to spray anywhere the handrails would be,” said Garth Nicely, a carnival ride vendor.

The carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Weather permitting, the fireworks show in Prestonsburg will start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.