’Significant’ spike in COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A significant spike in COVID-19 cases has happened during the last seven days, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said Friday.

Since June 25, there have been 30 positive cases. It is unknown how those people contracted the virus.

The health department is suggesting that everyone practice proper social distancing, wear masks, and avoid touching their face.

