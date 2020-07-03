Some motorists not comfortable with holiday travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thankfully there were no major traffic snags in the tri-state area Friday morning.

Some motorists headed out Thursday ahead of the holiday weekend to get a jump start on their travel.

Others, like Kevin Davenport who was traveling home to Baltimore, Maryland from work in Louisville, Kentucky, got an early start to beat the rush.

“I’m trying to get home before the holiday weekend starts so I don’t have to worry about it one way or another,” said Davenport.

He says he’s going to play it safe this particular holiday as concerns of COVID-19 linger.

“Only travel when necessary,” said Davenport. “I still don’t think it’s the time for us to be doing so much vacationing. We’ve got to find away to turn around this virus problem.”

Crews could be seen at the rest area in Huntington along I-64 cleaning door handles, emptying garbage cans and sweeping, trying to keep the facilities clean for the public, which earns them a positive reputation among drivers and some repeat visitors.

“This is actually one of the nicer ones, I think,” said one driver.

Several motorists agree it’s going to be a different fourth of July celebration, trying to enjoy a holiday during a pandemic.

“2020 has been very strange,” said one visitor.

Several semi trucks were parked at the rest area, catching up on some sleep in their rigs. Davenport says they have been a vital part to keeping shelves stocked during the coronavirus pandemic.

I actually have several friends that are truck drivers, we really need to respect them because we’ve been complaining about shortages but if they would not have stayed on the road we really would have seen some shortages, they’re the ones keeping the country open

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says West Virginia is the most dangerous state to drive in on the July 4th holiday.

This is based on a five year average of fatalities per state on the holiday. The organization says the fourth of July is still fairly safe compared to other holidays.

