South Charleston pool opens with guidelines for COVID-19

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many at the Little Creek Pool in South Charleston, it’s their home away from home.

While the pool normally opens around Memorial Day, city leaders decided to open it in early July after Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement pools could open in June.

Crystal Evans says last year she went twice in a week, and she was excited when she heard Friday was opening day.

“I said, ‘You know, we need to get here a little bit early’ because we thought that there might not be any chairs,” Evans said.

As part of the guidelines for COVID-19, the pool requires all people to get temperature checks and health screenings. If their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they’re not allowed in, Director Shawn Zuniga said.

The facility lets five people walk through the locker room at a time before they reach the pool area. Eighty are allowed in the pool area altogether, and the facility operates on a one-in-one-out policy once that capacity is reached.

“We have signs throughout the pool to follow social distancing guidelines,” Zuniga said. “We actually put ropes on the baby pool and made sections for families to social distance.”

Three family members are allowed in the baby pool in one of the four sections.

The pool chairs are placed 6 feet apart.

“We have signs on the chairs to tell whether they are sanitized or not sanitized,” Zuniga said.

Signs on the back of each chair are red and green. Red indicates the chair has been used, and green means it is ready to go.

Employees wear masks when interacting with customers and at the concession stand they also wear gloves and serve only prepackaged snacks.

No toys are permitted or air filled swim aids, and people are asked to wear PPE outside of the water.

“The seats are spread out a little bit. I haven’t really noticed much of the social distancing, but it seems pretty normal around here,” Evans said.

Evans said she is just happy the pool’s back open, saying she’ll be following the guidelines.

