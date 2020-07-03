Advertisement

South Charleston pool opens with guidelines for COVID-19

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many at the Little Creek Pool in South Charleston, it’s their home away from home.

While the pool normally opens around Memorial Day, city leaders decided to open it in early July after Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement pools could open in June.

Crystal Evans says last year she went twice in a week, and she was excited when she heard Friday was opening day.

“I said, ‘You know, we need to get here a little bit early’ because we thought that there might not be any chairs,” Evans said.

As part of the guidelines for COVID-19, the pool requires all people to get temperature checks and health screenings. If their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they’re not allowed in, Director Shawn Zuniga said.

The facility lets five people walk through the locker room at a time before they reach the pool area. Eighty are allowed in the pool area altogether, and the facility operates on a one-in-one-out policy once that capacity is reached.

“We have signs throughout the pool to follow social distancing guidelines,” Zuniga said. “We actually put ropes on the baby pool and made sections for families to social distance.”

Three family members are allowed in the baby pool in one of the four sections.

The pool chairs are placed 6 feet apart.

“We have signs on the chairs to tell whether they are sanitized or not sanitized,” Zuniga said.

Signs on the back of each chair are red and green. Red indicates the chair has been used, and green means it is ready to go.

Employees wear masks when interacting with customers and at the concession stand they also wear gloves and serve only prepackaged snacks.

No toys are permitted or air filled swim aids, and people are asked to wear PPE outside of the water.

“The seats are spread out a little bit. I haven’t really noticed much of the social distancing, but it seems pretty normal around here,” Evans said.

Evans said she is just happy the pool’s back open, saying she’ll be following the guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County, Kentucky, was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

Video

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Ripley, West Virginia, was not letting COVID-19 stop them from a 150-year-long Independence Day tradition.

News

Summer Sizzle for July 4th weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Tony says as America turns 244 years old on Saturday, much of the USA will be baking under the incandescent July sun.

News

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

News

Water safety precaution ahead of Independence Day weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Following a handful of potential drowning calls in Lawrence County, Kentucky, officials encourage the practice of water safety to avoid getting taken under by currents.

Latest News

News

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Updated: 8 hours ago
The town of Ripley, West Virginia, was not letting COVID-19 stop them from a 150-year-long Independence Day tradition.

News

Two vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West; fast lane back open

Updated: 8 hours ago
A two-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 64 West in the Institute area Friday night.

Video

Fireworks placed in mailbox in Huntington

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to Huntington Police, they received a report of someone putting a firework inside the door of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox at 12th Street and 12th Avenue on Friday morning.

News

Police officers rescue baby deer from swimming pool

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police officers in Jackson, Ohio, helped rescue a baby deer from a swimming pool on Friday.

News

Downed power lines causes road closure in Elkview

Updated: 9 hours ago
A fallen tree has caused a road closure in Elkview Friday evening.

Video

Families reunite after visitors approved at Ky. assisted living facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kentucky Department of Aging Independent Living approved a visitation booth on the front porch of an assisted living facility in Pikeville, allowing for some long-awaited family reunions.