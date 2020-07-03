Advertisement

South Point receives grant to expand handicap accessibility

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Helping those in need is a goal for many. However, when your help changes someone’s life, it’s an unforgettable feeling.

South Point resident William Enyart knows that experience firsthand.

“It was really fulfilling to see Don get back to doing something that he really wanted to do, but not able to do, until we built the ramp,” Enyart said.

He built that ramp to help his friend wheel into church on his own, having the chance to serve alongside William once again.

“There’s several people in the village who do have wheelchairs and they want to be involved. They want to enjoy things with their friends and family,” Enyart said.

Following the installment of a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round in the South Point playground, Mayor Jeff Gaskin knows how important it is to have the village be ADA compliant.

With a $200,000 grant from the Columbus capitol budget, construction plans are on the horizon for the community center.

“I hope to make it literally available to everyone that needs it. Anyone that wants to come into the building, can. We’ll have handicap restrooms, handicap access to the side of the building with a handicap parking spot,” Gaskin said.

The main fix that will need to happen is expanding the width of the restroom and ramp entrances.

Currently the building’s restroom entrances are 24 inches wide, but to meet ADA requirements, they have to be at least 36 inches wide.

“Right now our attempt at a ramp is only about four feet long. Our new ramp will be roughly 14 to 16 to meet all the ADA regulations,” Gaskin said.

He says everything is still in the planning process but hopes to have everything completed by next year’s “Party in the Park” event.

It’s all a push in the right direction that reminds Enyart of how everyone should have the right to feel included.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Senator seeks help for smallest businesses

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Senator Glenn Jefferies (D- Putnam) wrote a letter to the Governor asking for him to consider giving small businesses with one to four employees an opportunist to apply for the money.

Local

COVID-19| 93 total deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there has been 3,077 cases of the coronavirus and 93 deaths.

Local

Man arrested on assault charges after chase

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky is facing charges after hitting an officer and attempting to escape, the Lawrence County Constable Association said Friday.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

Video

New Richwood mayor sworn in after former mayor indicted on felony charges

Updated: 11 hours ago
The town of Richwood, West Virginia, has officially turned to a new chapter as Mayor Gary Johnson was sworn in Thursday afternoon outside City Hall.

Video

Ohio governor releases guidelines for schools to follow when developing reopening plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled guidelines Thursday for the return to school including a mask requirement for all school staff and a strong mask recommendation for students' third grade and up.

News

Hot as a firecracker weekend ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Tony says pandemic or not, the history for weather on Independence Day has been a hot and scorched affair, and this year aims to enforce that notion comprehensively.

News

’Significant’ spike in COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Since June 25, there have been 30 positive cases.

News

Summerfest cancelled in South Charleston due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The event was originally scheduled Aug. 12-15.