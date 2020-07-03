South Point receives grant to expand handicap accessibility

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Helping those in need is a goal for many. However, when your help changes someone’s life, it’s an unforgettable feeling.

South Point resident William Enyart knows that experience firsthand.

“It was really fulfilling to see Don get back to doing something that he really wanted to do, but not able to do, until we built the ramp,” Enyart said.

He built that ramp to help his friend wheel into church on his own, having the chance to serve alongside William once again.

“There’s several people in the village who do have wheelchairs and they want to be involved. They want to enjoy things with their friends and family,” Enyart said.

Following the installment of a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round in the South Point playground, Mayor Jeff Gaskin knows how important it is to have the village be ADA compliant.

With a $200,000 grant from the Columbus capitol budget, construction plans are on the horizon for the community center.

“I hope to make it literally available to everyone that needs it. Anyone that wants to come into the building, can. We’ll have handicap restrooms, handicap access to the side of the building with a handicap parking spot,” Gaskin said.

The main fix that will need to happen is expanding the width of the restroom and ramp entrances.

Currently the building’s restroom entrances are 24 inches wide, but to meet ADA requirements, they have to be at least 36 inches wide.

“Right now our attempt at a ramp is only about four feet long. Our new ramp will be roughly 14 to 16 to meet all the ADA regulations,” Gaskin said.

He says everything is still in the planning process but hopes to have everything completed by next year’s “Party in the Park” event.

It’s all a push in the right direction that reminds Enyart of how everyone should have the right to feel included.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.