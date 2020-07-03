Summerfest cancelled in South Charleston due to COVID-19 concerns

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- COVID-19 concerns have cancelled another summer event in our region.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said Thursday that Summerfest will not happen as planned.

It was originally scheduled for Aug. 12-15.

The mayor said input from City Council helped lead to the decision after city leaders considered the recent spike in COVID cases.

Another city event, Moundfest, is still set for September. That event features crafts and shopping.

