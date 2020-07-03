Advertisement

WATCH: Osprey flies with large Spanish mackerel in its claws over Myrtle Beach

Something fishy is going on
An Osprey sits atop a nest.
An Osprey sits atop a nest.(Source: National Park Service/Cal Singletary)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Some beachgoers got to see an amazing sight over Myrtle Beach.

A tweet that has gone viral shows an osprey carrying a large Spanish mackerel earlier this week. The video has millions of views.

Stacia White, the assistant director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said that osprey are fish eaters and it’s 99% of their diet.

White said that osprey have amazing eyesight and they can see fish underwater and they will hover over the water and drop down and grab the fish feet first.

But White added that the Spanish mackerel seen in the video is a very large one and usually they are very fast.

She said that Spanish mackerel will stay along the coast and eat at the baitfish and sometimes you will see them jumping out of the water. She said it’s very possible that the osprey could have grabbed the Spanish mackerel out of the air.

Copyright 2020 WMBF and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Video

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County, Kentucky, was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Video

Ripley’s 150th Independence Day celebration goes on

Updated: 7 hours ago
The town of Ripley, West Virginia, was not letting COVID-19 stop them from a 150-year-long Independence Day tradition.

News

Summer Sizzle for July 4th weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Tony says as America turns 244 years old on Saturday, much of the USA will be baking under the incandescent July sun.

News

Drive-in concert headlined by Chase Rice held in Boyd County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live entertainment options over the past few months have been limited to say the least, and Friday night a crowd in Boyd County was excited to take in a drive-in concert.

News

Water safety precaution ahead of Independence Day weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Following a handful of potential drowning calls in Lawrence County, Kentucky, officials encourage the practice of water safety to avoid getting taken under by currents.

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST