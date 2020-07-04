Charleston road closures ahead of Fourth of July celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -

Charleston officials on Friday said they are shutting down roads on both sides of the Kanawha River for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks ceremony.

A city spokeswoman said Kanawha Boulevard between California and Court streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday.

MacCorkle Avenue between Porter Road and U.S. 119 will be blocked off starting at 6 p.m. and will stay closed until city workers clean up after the fireworks show.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin on the Kanawha River at 10 p.m. Saturday.

