Cleveland Mulling Team Name

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WSAZ) - From the NFL, reports surfaced that the Washington Redskins are considering changing their nickname and by Friday evening, the Cleveland Indians addressed their logo team name. The organization said this on Twitter.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community. We have had discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.