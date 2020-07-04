COVID-19 W. Va. | One more death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the state’s 94th death Saturday morning.

The DHHR announced in a press release that an 89-year-old woman from Greenbrier County has passed away.

“On this Independence Day, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another West Virginian,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a statement.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 181,324 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (452/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (144/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (22/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (234/5), Kanawha (326/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (64/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (194/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (29/1), Preston (69/16), Putnam (61/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (107/8), Wyoming (7/0).

