Downed power lines causes road closure in Elkview

BLUE CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen tree has caused a road closure in Elkview Friday evening.

An alert from Metro 911 says a tree has fallen in the road and pulled power lines down with it.

All lanes of Three Mile Road in the Blue Creek area of Elkview are closed while crews work to clear the fallen tree.

