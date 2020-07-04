First Warning Forecast | Lots of “sizzle” for Fourth of July, beyond

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hot temperatures will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and well into next week. The only thing that may hamper the heat some is the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will return to the forecast on Monday.

Saturday morning starts with a mainly clear sky and patchy fog as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. Any fog will lift by mid-morning, and the remainder of the Fourth of July holiday will be mostly sunny, hot, and a bit more humid. High temperatures reach the mid 90s during the afternoon. No rain is expected.

Saturday evening will be mainly clear with temperatures falling to near 80 degrees by the time fireworks are being launched from various cities across the Tri-State. For a list of fireworks displays across our area, click here.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Saturday night with a calm wind and fog in spots. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, and hot yet again. Afternoon highs will rise to the mid 90s, perhaps a degree or two “officially” hotter than Saturday.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with a rise in humidity. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of dry hours during the day. Areas that miss out on rain, or that hold out long enough, will see highs rise to the mid 90s.

Tuesday through Friday will present much of the same story. Each day will be partly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will rise to the mid 90s, although exact temperatures will depend on timing and placement of rainfall. However, the humidity will continue to be high.

