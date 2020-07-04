Advertisement

Herd Great Passes Away

Charlie Slack Was 89 Years Old
Charlie Slack was 89 years old
Charlie Slack was 89 years old(MU Athletics)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Oh. (WSAZ) - Marshall basketball lost one of the great ones late Friday night as Charlie Slack passed away at the age of 89. His specialty at Marshall was rebounding where he still holds the NCAA Division I record for the highest single-season rebound average when he grabbed 25.6 rpg in 1954-55. In his 4 years with the Herd, he snagged 16.3, 22.2, 23.6 and 25.6 which are the top 4 spots in Marshall history. His 43 rebounds against WVU in 1954 is the second highest in NCAA history behind Bill Chambers’ 51. He was drafted by the Fort Wayne Pistons in the 1956 NBA draft but he never played professionally and was an alternate on the 1960 United States men’s Olympic basketball team.

In 1985, Slack was inducted into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame and last year was selected to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. Current Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said this one Twitter late Friday night. “Charlie Slack was one of Marshall University’s greatest players and he was a great ambassador for Marshall. He supported the Herd throughout his life. It is a sad day for the university. God speed Charlie.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Sports

Cleveland Mulling Team Name

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
Cleveland Releases Statement On "Indians" Team Name

Sports

Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He picked Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

News

NASCAR Driver tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

38 Positive COVID-19 Tests From MLB

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
31 of 38 Positive Tests Are Players

Sports

MU TBT Alumni Team Gets New Opponent

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
"Herd That" To Now Play Peoria All-Stars Sunday

News

WV Power season ends as Minor League Baseball cancelled

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
The West Virginia Power won't play ball this season

VOD Recordings

"Herd That" Final South Charleston Practice

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
herd that tbt marshall basketball

Sports

Marshall TBT Team Heading To Columbus Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
"Herd That" To Play July 5th

Sports

One WVU Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
Player Will Self-Isolate For Two Weeks