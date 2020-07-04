Herd Great Passes Away

AKRON, Oh. (WSAZ) - Marshall basketball lost one of the great ones late Friday night as Charlie Slack passed away at the age of 89. His specialty at Marshall was rebounding where he still holds the NCAA Division I record for the highest single-season rebound average when he grabbed 25.6 rpg in 1954-55. In his 4 years with the Herd, he snagged 16.3, 22.2, 23.6 and 25.6 which are the top 4 spots in Marshall history. His 43 rebounds against WVU in 1954 is the second highest in NCAA history behind Bill Chambers’ 51. He was drafted by the Fort Wayne Pistons in the 1956 NBA draft but he never played professionally and was an alternate on the 1960 United States men’s Olympic basketball team.

In 1985, Slack was inducted into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame and last year was selected to the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. Current Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said this one Twitter late Friday night. “Charlie Slack was one of Marshall University’s greatest players and he was a great ambassador for Marshall. He supported the Herd throughout his life. It is a sad day for the university. God speed Charlie.”

