Missing kayaker recovered from Cave Run Lake

SALT LICK, Ky. (WKYT) -

The body of a missing kayaker has been pulled from Cave Run Lake.

Crews had been searching for the man in the area of Stoney Cove.

State police confirm a body was found as part of a drowning investigation.

Witnesses say a man and a woman were on a kayak when it flipped. Another person was able to save the woman, but they could not get to the man before he drowned, witnesses said.

