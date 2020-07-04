Advertisement

Kanawha County Commission employee tests positive for COVID-19

Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission announced Saturday that they learned Thursday that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the Commission took immediate action to determine the census of employees had been in contact with the employee who tested positive for the virus. The statement says the Commission offices were cleaned and disinfected per the standards of the CDC and recommendations of the health department.

The Commission says tests are being given for those impacted. So far, no additional cases have been reported.

Under the guidance of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, any employees who had direct contact with the individual who tested positive will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“The safety of our employees and the public is a priority. We felt it was important to expedite testing of our employees and would like to thank the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and CAMC for making this happen. Our thoughts are with our employee who tested positive.”

Commission President, Kent Carpenter

“COVID continues to be a serious issue in our County and State,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “Being notified that one of our employees was positive was concerning, as we care for our employees and their well-being. We continue to urge the community to follow safety guidelines and work to keep our cases from rising.”

