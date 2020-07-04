Advertisement

Man dead following stabbing overnight

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say one man is dead following a stabbing on the city’s East End early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Living AIDS Memorial Gardens on the 1600 block of Washington Street East shortly after 1:30 Saturday morning and found Duane Troy Letlow, 54, with a stab wound to the chest.

Police say Letlow got into an altercation with Rashieda Tyree, 30, of Dunbar, who pulled out a knife and stabbed Letlow once.

Letlow was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Tyree and charged her with First Degree Murder. She is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

