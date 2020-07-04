New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) -

Data shows the number of prison inmates testing positive for the coronavirus soared well past the 50,000 mark this week.

The increase is a sign that recent outbreaks are threatening to undo control measures put in place earlier in the pandemic.

At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

That’s according to data compiled by the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focusing on criminal justice, and The Associated Press.

Of those, at least 35,796 have recovered, and at least 616 inmates have died.

