Police officers rescue baby deer from swimming pool

JACKSON, OHIO (WSAZ) - Police officers in Jackson helped rescue a baby deer from a swimming pool on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from Mayor Randy Evans, the baby deer was stuck in the Hillcrest Pool in Jackson.

Officers with Jackson Police Department jumped into the pool to lift up the deer and release it safely into the wild.

The mayor showed his gratitude for the Jackson Police Department, saying they “never know what the next call will be!”

